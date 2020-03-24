Looking for something to do while you are stuck at home? The latest issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is available online for free.

Looking for something to do while you are stuck at home? The latest issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is available online for free. Click here to read. This issue features real estate at the Lake with tips from local realtors, market information, properties and women of real estate.

With warmer weather right around the corner, the new issue also takes a look at all of the latest boating gadgets so you can enjoy your time on the water. It appears many of the new and innovative options on boats these days are electronic in nature — and we can’t wait until spring. You can also take advantage of rising temperatures to work on your golf game. Our golf pro explains the benefits of hiring a golf instructor so you will be ready to unpack those clubs and hit the green. Each issue has the latest information on local artists and entertainers, dining and restaurant profiles, homes and other stories that showcase the Lake life.

For questions or to subscribe, email info@lakelifestylesmagazine.com.