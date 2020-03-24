The 13th Judicial Circuit has restricted courthouse access and halted evictions and in-person process service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Presiding Circuit Judge Kevin Crane on Monday signed an administrative order which suspends evictions until April 17 in Boone and Callaway counties. In the order, he cites directives form federal and state authorities that displacing people amid the crisis is not in the interest of public health.

"...including the federal government authorizing a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction action for homeowners and mortgages backed by FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to allow them to face the hardships caused by COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes …," the order reads.

The order issued Monday also halts civil process service until further notice. The circuit clerks' offices will not prepare those subpoenas and the county sheriffs will not serve them, Crane writes. Misdemeanor and traffic tickets will be mailed instead of officers serving them in person.

Law enforcement agencies will also have discretion on whether to make arrests on failure to appear warrants. Subpoenas on criminal cases will also be at the discretion of law enforcement agencies.

The court last week halted all but the most necessary functions as the number of people with the virus in mid-Missouri continues to grow.

On Wednesday, as city and county officials announced a stay-at-home order, Crane issued more stringent guidelines halting until April 24 public access to the Boone County Courthouse except for mandated hearings and urgent matters.

Similar to the order of last week, initial appearances, bond hearings, mental health and other matters where there is a safety concern will continue. However, in the order Tuesday, Crane writes those and any other hearing will be conducted by electronic means whenever possible.

Court marshals will verify those people entering the courthouse are required to be there, the order reads. The order also suspends the formation of any jury until April 20.

All municipal court hearings have been canceled until April 17. Last Wednesday, the Boone County Jail suspended visitation and limited civilian entry to those essential to operations.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote inmates will be allowed two free 10 minute calls per week.

In the circuit courts, clerks are rescheduling appearances and litigants will be notified through legal counsel or by mail. County officials said alerts can be set for case updates using the Track this Case feature in the statewide online court management system Case.net.

