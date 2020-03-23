Cooper County has received its first notification of a resident testing postive for infection with novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The case was traveled related and is still under investigation, Cooper County Public Health Center Administrator Melanie Hutton said. Hutton did not confirm whether this case was related to the out-of-county visitor to Isle of Capri Casino on March 17, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The health center is working to with individual to ensure they are following Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a release.

The health center is investigating who the individual may have come in close contact and are monitoring syptoms.

Those who suspect they have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should call their health care provider before seeking care.

Those who believe they have symptons should:

Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. Do not go to the emergency room or doctor’s office before calling. If unable to get through, call your local health care provider.Those without a local healthcare provider should call the health center at 660-882-2626. The center does not have a physician on staff but can help locate a healthcare provider.Follow the instructions provided by healthcare professionals.Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 can isolate at home during their illness. Outside activities should be restricted, except for getting medical care.Avoid public areas: Do not go to work, school, or public areas.Avoid public transportation ride sharing or taxis.Stay away from others: As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available.

University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center have drive-through testing for patients with mild symptoms who have been assessed by a provider either through a clinic or video visit.

MU Health Care offers free video consultations to assess COVID-19. Patients can visit muhealthvideovisits.org and select the "COVID-19" video visit option.

Testing is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the MU softball stadium parking lot.

Boone Hospital Center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday south of the hospital’s emergency department entrance. The drive-through is for those who have been screened by a health professional.