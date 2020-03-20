The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri jumped to 47 on Friday and Gov. Mike Parson said he will issue an order Saturday banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

The details on the gatherings ban will be given on Saturday, he said, but emphasized it is not an order for businesses to close. The order also will not apply to religious gatherings, government meetings and a few other exceptions that will be in the order, he said.

The pandemic is a long-term problem and Parson warned the public to be ready for the disease to get worse in Missouri before things get better.

"This is just the beginning," Parson said. "We are two or three months, at a bare minimum, that we have to deal with this issue."

The number of confirmed cases in Boone County increased to eight on Friday, from three the day before. The Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has shared no information about the newly found cases, either demographic details or whether their movements before being tested brought them into contact with any large groups of people.

During a noon public discussion on Facebook, Ashley Millham, the department’s medical director, said that when an individual tests positive, their identity and their privacy must be protected.

"We are not at this time seeing community transmission in our community," Millham said, adding that she expects that to change.

There is one person, from Pulaski County, hospitalized in Boone County for coronavirus. The person is being treated at Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital.

There are 16,638 confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States and several states, including California and Illinois, have issued orders for people to stay at home. New York and Pennsylvania have closed all non-essential businesses.

In his daily briefing, Parson said he does not intend to enact similar orders, preferring to keep those powers in reserve.

"This is about gatherings, 10 people or more," he said. "It is not about shutting down businesses in this state. It is about safety and the health care of the people of this state."

Businesses such as restaurants can stay open but with only 10 people inside, he said.

The limit will be much stricter than the limits currently in place in Columbia, which limit the number of people in most businesses to 50 or half the rated capacity, whichever is less.

