Two more Missourians died from the coronavirus Friday as the statewide total rose to 73 cases, almost triple the 28 reported at the end of the day before.

The surge led Gov. Mike Parson to announce he would issue new orders Saturday setting a limit of 10 on public gatherings.

St. Louis County officials said a woman in her 60s, who suffered from multiple health problems prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a hospital. Officials don't yet know if she had traveled or how she became exposed to the virus.

Earlier Friday, on the other side of the state, Jackson County officials said a woman in her 80s died. She had not recently traveled, raising concerns about community spread, which is when experts can't figure out how a person caught the disease.

The deaths were the second and third in Missouri, following the death of a Boone County resident in their 60s announced Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose to 73 by the state's count from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The jump was largely attributable to private lab test results being reported to the state.

There were cases in 12 counties, with the largest numbers concentrated in the state’s largest urban areas. Kansas City and Jackson County had 17 confirmed infections, with an additional six in adjoining Cass County.

St. Louis County had 13 cases, with six in the city of St. Louis. Boone County has 10 confirmed infections and Greene County, in southwest Missouri, had eight.

At least seven of the cases are linked to community spread within Missouri, with 44 undetermined at this time, according to the Department of Health.

Parson escalated efforts to slow the spread, announcing that gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned, effective Saturday. He stressed that the order won't require businesses to close and includes exceptions for hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and government and religious services.

Some public health officials in the state want Parson to force people to stay home. The Kansas City Star obtained a letter dated Friday from the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, a group of public health departments representing half of the state's population. The letter urged the Republican governor to require that residents can only leave home for medical reasons, work or to get food.

Parson's office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

One of the new cases in south-central Missouri's Pulaski County also "does not appear to be travel related," the county health department said in a statement on Facebook. The patient is in isolation and the health department is trying to figure out who may have had close contact with the sick person.

Missourians left without a job due to all the closures won't be able to get immediate in-person help from the state, which announced that all job centers are now closed to in-person services for at least a week. People seeking unemployment insurance can call the Department of Labor and State Industrial Relation's hotline at 1-800-320-2519 or go to uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Branson city leaders banned social gatherings of more than 10 people, including performances and shows in the tourist destination. Businesses will be allowed to stay open if they don't exceed 25% of occupancy. Two major tourist attractions, Silver Dollar City and The Branson Belle river boat, have temporarily suspended operations.