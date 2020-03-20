Boonville-based firearms manufacturer CMMG is making sure first responders are fed and local restaurants can keep their lights on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CMMG since Thursday has been buying 100 meals from Boonville restaurants to distribute to its staff, first responders, and other emergency medical personnel, according to a Facebook post.

Meals will be distributed noon to 1 p.m. daily through at least March 29.

“We are hoping this will help in a few ways: Boost employee morale here at CMMG, help local restaurants that are impacted with the quarantines, and of course to show our support for local emergency and medical staff,” a news release on Facebook stated.

The idea was all CMMG, but Boonville and Cooper County Economic Development Director Gigi McAreavy is helping coordinate the distribution, she wrote in an email.

“I reached out to [CMMG] because the state had reached out to us with some information that I needed to send our businesses. They responded back how they wanted to help out,” she said.

CMMG has changed its shifts to spread out workers for social distancing while still at work, McAreavy said. They are now operating seven days a week.

McAreavy called the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce to figure out what restaurants in town could take part in the to-go meal service for first responders. She gave this list to CMMG.

“I called [the restaurants] they chose and then started calling restaurant owners and we have it scheduled until next Sunday. This is really cool because these restaurants are saying people are not coming in and this will be a huge boost for them,” McAreavy said.

One owner told her this program a refreshing and positive thing in spite of all that is happening with the coronavirus.

“It’s nice to have a little good news out there,” McAreavy said.

The Isle Of Capri Casino has found a way to distribute its extra food to the community, as well, she wrote in an email. The casino has provided food to local teachers during meetings after the school closures and to the area Food Bank.