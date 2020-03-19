The Boonville Daily News office will be closed until further notice as part of the community effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

We will continue to operate, take calls and publish the newspaper.

For subscription, payment or advertising questions, please call Erayna Martinez at 660-882-5335 or email emartinez@boonvilledailynews.com

To reach our sports editor, Chris Bowie, email cbowie@boonvilledailynews.com or our reporter, Charles Dunlap, please email cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com.