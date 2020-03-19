Access to the Boonville Police Department was limited as of noon Thursday.

The vestibule remains open, but the lobby is locked. The department is asking residents to not come to the department unless absolutely necessary. Please call 660-882-2727 to speak with a communications officer before arrival. Access will be extremely restricted.

Officers will respond to medical emergencies, but will not enter a residence until medics arrive and ask for assistance. Those who call 911 should give operators pertinent information on the patient and if lifesaving measures are warranted, officers will provide aid.

Those needing a copy of a report, to file a complaint or have a sunshine law request can call 660-882-2727 during normal business hours. The report will be mailed or emailed, if possible. Email phyliss.newman@boonvillepd.org or bob.welliver@boonvillepd.org with your requests. Delays are expected. Forms are available at https://boonvillemo.org/forms/.

Officers will respond to service calls as usual for now, but further measures may be required.