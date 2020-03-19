Boonville native the Rev. Earl E. Johnson has written a book about his experience in hospital and disaster chaplaincy.

“Finding Comfort During Hard Times: A Guide to Healing After Disease, Violence and other Community Trauma,” will be released Tuesday.

Johnson is one of the founders of the Spiritual Care function of the American Red Cross. He helped develop the organization’s psychological first aid curriculum and coping with deployment.

During his 10 years as the national spiritual care manager for the American Red Cross, Johnson recruited, screened, trained and deployed highly credentialed health care chaplains to mass fatality events. This included plane crashes school shootings.

The reflections in his book are his own and do not represent the views or policies of the American Red Cross.

He has lectured at Michigan State, Michigan and Radford/Virginia Tech disaster preparedness conferences.

Johnson is an ordained Disciples minister, Yale Divinity Graduate and board certified chaplain through the Association of Professional Chaplains. He served at Disciples and United Church of Christ parishes in Missouri and New York. He is semi-retired.