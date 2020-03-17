The following organizations have closed or their events have been canceled or postponed out of concern for spreading the coronavirus infection known as COVID-19.

Schools

Boonville School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 6.

New Franklin School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least March 31.

Pilot Grove School District: Closed starting Thursday until at least April 3.

Daily

Isle of Capri Casino: Closing until at least March 30.

The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will be closed until March 31.

Missouri State Parks is postponing events through April 30.

Missouri courts: In-person proceedings for appellate and circuit courts are suspended through April 3 and may be extended. This includes associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions.

Aging Best senior centers: Congregate meal program and activities at all Aging Best partner senior centers suspended through March 31 (includes Mexico Senior Center, Columbia Senior Meal Program and Columbia Senior Activity, Fulton Senior Center, Boonslick Senior Center, Fayette Senior Citizens Center, Clarke Senior Center and West Point Senior Center)

State Historical Society Center for Missouri Studies: Closed March 17-31.

Boonville Soccer Academy practices through at least March 22.

Today

Missouri Retired Teachers and Public School Personnel Association: Monthly meeting featuring Margie Vandeven and Peter Stiepleman.

Hempton Farms: Missouri Hemp Grower’s Summit converted to webinar.

Wednesday

Boonslick Kiwanis: weekly meeting.

Thursday

We Always Swing Jazz Series: Art Blakey Centennial Celebration Concert

University Concert Series: Comedian Ron White.

University Libraries: "O AMERICA" book launch.

Missouri Department of Conservation: Missouri National Archery in the Schools virtual competition.

Friday

Odyssey Chamber Music Series: Plowman MOdyssey has been postponed to sometime later this year.

Sunday

Boonville Mid-Missouri Micro Soccer League games

Friday, March 27

Contra Dance Spring Breakdown Dance Weekend (March 27-29).

March 31

Columbia and University of Missouri: Advancing Renewables in the Midwest conference, set to run through April 1

April 2

Westminster College: C.S. Lewis Legacy Lecture, Rev. Larry Brown

April 3

Big Muddy Folk Festival

Missouri Emergency Response Commission: Haz-Mat Tech refresher class.

April 4

Big Muddy Folk Festival

ACT: National test date for the ACT has been changed to June 13.

April 17

Westminster College: The Brauer Lecture, Dr. Arthur Brooks, tentatively rescheduled for Spring 2021

April 23

Unbound Book Festival.

FFA State Convention

April 25

William Woods University in Fulton: Spring commencement.

State Historical Society of Missouri: National History Day contest; judging now will be online.