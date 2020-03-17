Columbia is banning all events of more than 50 people after Boone County received its first positive COVID-19 test Tuesday afternoon. The individual who tested positive is in their 60s and is self-isolating in their home. They recently traveled internationally, Mayor Brian Treece said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

MU Health Care will start drive-thru testing services tomorrow, officials said. People who qualify under CDC guidelines will be able to receive a test. Specific information wasn’t available at the time of the press conference, but services should start at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Patients will first need to have a telehealth – or video – consultation with MU Health Care. If they qualify for a test, they will be notified to come to the drive-thru.

It is possible that people carry the virus without showing symptoms, but Mark Wakefield, MU Health Care’s associate chief medical officer, said it’s not good medical practice to simply test everyone, and that a false-positive result on an asymptomatic person could “do more harm than good.”

“Testing has been constrained – we have the potential opportunity to leave that restriction by innovation,” Wakefield said. “But it's also something that could be depleted if we're not utilizing those resources wisely.”

Individuals who had close contact with the person who tested positive are in the process of being notified, Stephanie Browning, Public Health and Human Services Director for Columbia and Boone County, said.

The 50-person limit will apply to restaurants, bars and clothing stores. It doesn’t include cafeterias at hospitals, grocery stores, jails or farmers markets, Browning said. The city will also impose a limit of 10 people on gatherings of people considered high risk, such as elderly people.

Multiple Columbia restaurants have closed due to virus concerns, including the Heidelberg in downtown Columbia.

Hospital visiting limits will be decreased tomorrow to one visitor, age 18 or older, per patient, Mary Beck, MU Health Care’s chief nursing officer said.

The limit will be imposed “for the entire encounter,” Beck said, and includes in-patient stay, emergency department visits and outpatient appointments.

For special patients, like pediatric, two visitors will be allowed, and exceptions will be made for patients in compassionate, or end-of-life, care, she said.

Hospital volunteer roles are suspended, and clinical rotations for student learners have been suspended through March 31, Beck said.

The limits imposed by the city are made in an effort to lengthen the curve of cases that come flowing into local hospitals so an influx of patients doesn’t fill them over their capacity. That means the lower the peak the longer the horizon, Treece said.

“This is our first positive case,” Treece said. “As we continue to get more, or, you know ... if we don't see more for a few days, I don't want people to lean back and relax that it's okay to resume normal community behavior.”

Suggestions offered by PHHS and Browning for an effective community response include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.Stay home when you are sick.

