KANSAS CITY — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday announced the first case of coronavirus in the city of St. Louis, raising the total number of cases in Missouri to seven.

A short time later the tally became eight when Gov. Mike Parson tweeted that a new test result had shown the third case in St. Louis County.

So far, Parson reported, the state health lab has tested samples from 215 people and found 207 were negative.

There are three cases in Greene County and on in Henry County.

Krewson said the person is in their twenties, immediately received medical treatment and self-isolated. St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Fredrick Echols said the individual had traveled to a country where COVID-19 is spreading, landed at an out-of-state airport and then drove to St. Louis.

"No other individuals are at risk from developing COVID-19 from this individual, again because they followed the instructions that were given to them by the city of St. Louis Department of Health," Echols said.

Across the state, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas banned gatherings of more than 10 people and visits to nursing and retirement homes. He announced all public and private schools in the city must close no later than Wednesday and must remain closed until the emergency declaration is lifted.

Lucas also said entire households must self-isolate if anyone in the home tests positive for the virus and are encouraged to do so if anyone starts showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said bars and restaurants must only serve carry-out or delivery.