Reports as of March 16

Cooper County Sheriff

Kenneth Lee Baker, 46 of Columbia arrested on an Audrain County warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear on original charges of nonsupport. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Baker also was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with felony resisting arrest. Bond was set at $7,500.00 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Javion V Ellis, 22, of Columbia was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charge of stealing. His bond was set at $285 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

John J Carr, 43, of Boonville was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charge of trespass. Bond was set at $200 cash only. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Justice J Perkins, 23, of St. Louis was issued a citation for driving while license suspended or revoked. He was transported to CCDC where she was fingerprinted and released.

Aidan Dennis Murphy, 24, of Columbia was arrested on two Cooper County warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked or suspended, delivery of controlled substance and felony resisting arrest. Total bond was set at $57,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Chableigh Victoria Madsen, 32, of Columbia was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging her with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. She remains in custody at CCDC.

Dajuan L Noaks, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with a probation violation on original charge of delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Jason A Dawson, 39, of Warrenton, Virginia was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Anna Kristina Poole, 30, of Boonville was arrested on three Cooper County warrants charging her with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to appear on original charges of fist-degree trespassing and fourth or subsequent stealing offense in 10 years. Bond was set at $13,000. She remains in custody at CCDC.

Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Tyler B. Moehle, 19, Bunceton, while already at CCDC was served an active warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Christopher Courtney Dewolf, 35, Boonville, probation and patrol warrant. Taken to CCDC, no bond set.

Mark C. Oppenheim, 47, Boonville, Cole County warrant for DWI. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $10,000 cash or surety.

James Michael Watring, 40, Boonville, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended drivers license. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Shelby Lynn Thompson, 29, Boonville, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Justina Karen Valente-Shula, 36, Columbia, Boone County warrant for failure to appear on stealing charge. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Kelley Ray Parson, 42, Boonville, Boone County warrant for child neglect. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $2,500 cash or surety.

Sara Helen Granados, 32, Boonville, third-degree domestic assault. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $4,000 cash or surety.

Marcus Wayne Fugate, 37, St. Louis, Cooper County warrant for speeding. Bond set at $150 cash only.

Accidents

Two-vehicle accident March 4 at Pilot Travel Center, 1701 W. Spring St. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle accident in the area of 515 High Street. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle accident March 7 at Isle Capri Casino. No reported injuries.

One-vehicle accident March 7 at 1019 Wingate. No reported injuries.

Car versus deer accident March 7 in front of Midwest Auto Works. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle accident March 8 at 757 Third St. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle accident March 9 at the Isle of Capri Casino. No reported injuries.

Car versus pedestrian accident March 9 at Pilot, 1701 W. Ashley Rd. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle accident in the area of 2150 Main St. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle accident in the area of 205 West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.