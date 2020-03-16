The 29th Annual Big Muddy Folk Festival originally planned for April 3-4 has been canceled.

“Due to the current health situation in the country, we feel it is in the public’s best interest that we do not hold the event as planned [since] we had visitors and musicians from all over the country headed to our community. This decision was not made lightly,” Friends of Historic Boonville Executive Director Laura Wax wrote in an email.

Details are being worked out for rescheduling the event, offering refunds and other considerations. Friends of Historic Boonville asks for patience while it works out these details.