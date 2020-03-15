The latest confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri is in Greene County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Saturday.

The case, the fifth, is the second in the southwest Missouri county that includes Springfield, the state’s third largest city. The release stated the case was travel-related but gave no personal information about the person such as their age, sex or where they had traveled.

Nationally, there were 3,244 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with cases in every state except West Virginia, with 62 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the virus has made 163,000 people ill and caused 6,065 deaths. For the first time Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases outside China exceeded the number inside that country, which is where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

To combat the spread of the disease and to gain more time to clean and restock depleted shelves, Schnucks Markets and Walmart on Sunday announced reduced hours. Schnucks stores will now close at 10 p.m. and Walmarts will close each night at 11 p.m.

Both companies said their stores will open each day at 6 a.m.

The Springfield - Greene County Health Department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to find people who were potentially exposed by contact with the person, the release stated.

In an email Saturday, Springfield-Green County Health Department spokeswoman Kathryn Wall said the person had recently traveled internationally and was tested at home.

Wall would not say how old the person is or whether their case is related to Greene County's first positive case, a person in their 20s who recently returned from Austria.

Older adults who catch the virus are higher risk for getting very sick, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

"Both of our first cases have been very concerned about public backlash for just happening to be the people who got sick, from no fault of their own," Wall wrote in an email to the Springfield News-Leader. "We're being protective of identities — we don't ever want someone to not pursue testing or treatment in the future because they're afraid of the fallout."

Those who have been in contact will receive information about self-isolation and testing and will be monitored them closely for symptoms, the release stated.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday declared a state emergency soon after President Donald Trump called the outbreak a national emergency. Many higher education institutions in the state, including the University of Missouri and Stephens and Columbia colleges, have announced they are suspending in-person classwork and moving to online instruction.

The other cases of COVID-19 in Missouri include two in St. Louis County and one in Henry County.

The state Health Lab tests on Saturday were approved by the CDC to determine positive cases without additional confirmation by the federal health agency.

As of Saturday evening, the state had tested 127 possible cases and confirmed five. Testing is ramping up in the state, with drive-thru sampling taking place in St. Louis County.

In a Mercy Hospital building parking lot in Chesterfield masked and gowned medical staffers worked in a steady rain to take nasal swabs of people who lined up at a drive-thru testing site. The drive-thru center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the Associated Press reported.

The decision to reduce hours at Schnucks groceries is a designed to keep the stores cleaner and better stocked, the company said in a news release.

"We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability," the release stated. "Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible."

In a message to customers on the company’s website, Walmart said, it, too, needs time to clean and restock.