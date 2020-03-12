The Bunceton Summer Ball Association still is taking sign-ups for its softball and baseball teams.

Children can be signed up on any team, but players till are need on the boy’s midget team, 6 to 9 years old, and on the junior high girl’s team, fourth through seventh grades. Contact the Bunceton Summer Ball Association to sign up.

Garage sale

Bunceton will hold its annual garage sales April 10-11. Contact Justin Hein if you plan to have a sale so he can compile a list.

Honors choir

Several Bunceton fifth- and sixth-graders were selected to participate in the District Honors Choir on March 7 at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. The performed at Hendrick’s Hall.

Those selected to the choir were Kaiyia Paquin, Kya Turner, Addison Ray, Haylee Irvin, Anna Stull, Kynna Knapheide, Cole Shadwick, Paige Pearson and Everett Bradford-Sturguess.

Art contest

Five students had art represented recently in the Cooper county Activities Association Conference art contest. They were competing against other student-artists from Prairie Home, HIgbee, Calvary Lutheran and Jamestown. Three of the Bunceton students placed in four different categories. Justin Luster took first place in creative expression for his cabinet door painting and a drawing honorable mention for a drawing of his dog. Morgan Clark took third in 3D art for her emotional painting of her eye, while Abby Young took first place with her poison dart frog.

Mission trip fundraiser

Bunceton art teacher Jessica Gutierrez and her husband, Scott, are taking a mission trip in August to Nicaragua. To help finance the trip, the pair are conducting a paint party fundraiser 6 p.m. March 26 at Bunceton School. There is $25 cost to participate, which includes all supplies. Acrylic paints will be used on a 16- by 20-inch stretched canvas. Child care is not available. If interested, please sign up by contacting Gutierrez by March 19 at 660-473-2208 or emailing jgutierrez@bunceton.k12.mo.us.