The University of Missouri is fighting rumors that a sick student carried coronavirus into the state Capitol Building as the state Senate shut down for a week to limit members' potential exposure.

MU announced Wednesday that it was suspending classes for the rest of the week and would transition to on-line instruction next week. The university hopes to resume on-campus coursework on March 30, when students return from spring break.

In a letter drafted for schools and other groups scheduled to visit the capitol, state Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, wrote that an MU student, who was part of a much larger contingent, tested positive for COVID-19. This group of students was in the Missouri Capitol earlier this week."

The letter, which Houx said was a draft that was never sent, somehow started circulating and was tweeted by state Sen Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis.

The tweet has since been deleted and Nasheed sent out "False alarm, we are safe in the State Capitol.“

“We are trying to figure out how it even got out because it was a draft,” Houx said Thursday.

The letter has Houx’s signature, but that was automatically generated. The programming for drafting letters is being changed, Houx said.

“It was a complete miscommunication,” he said. “There was no intent of ill will.”

Houx said he intended to ask Nasheed how she obtained the draft.

The decision to shut down the Senate was announced in a tweet shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.

"The Missouri Senate will not be in session next week as we work to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing #COVID19 realities," Rowden wrote.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the Senate leadership said the decision was made after consultation with the Missouri House leadership. The House will stay in session next week to pass the appropriation bills for the coming year, House leadership said in a separate statement.

With hundreds of lawmakers and staff, and thousands of visitors, people visiting the capitol come into close contact with each other, making it similar to sporting events and other busy places where coronavirus can spread quickly.

“A number of our members, staff, and their families fall into populations that are at greater risk due to the coronavirus,” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said in the release.

“We asked legislators if there was anything so pressing that it required us to be here now, while it is unclear what kind of viral exposure we may have already had, and the answer was ‘no.’ As a result we will be pausing nonessential legislative activity in order to protect the people who work in the Capitol and to ensure we will have a quorum when we return from break to complete the budget.”

A joint statement from House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, R-St. Charles, explained the House plans.

“The General Assembly has the constitutional duty of writing and passing a balanced budget to fund the core function of government and the House remains focused on completing this responsibility,” they said. “The legislative process for passing a budget begins in the House of Representatives and the House plans to move forward next week. The goal of both chambers is to fulfill our constitutional obligations while minimizing risk for members, staff, and visitors.”

So far, Missouri only has one known case of coronavirus. The germ of truth in Houx's draft letter is that there were some students potentially exposed to COVID-19 and those students were in the capitol Monday and Tuesday.

Five journalism students who attended the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting conference in New Orleans did spend time in the Capitol reporting. All the students and faculty who attended the conference are now in isolation.

"We have been very clear to note that the attendee who has tested presumptive positive is not a member of the contingent nor is that person related to MU in any way,“ Basi said.

In reaction to the travel ban to Europe announced Wednesday evening by President Donald Trump, MU is working to bring students currently abroad home, Basi said.

University-sponsored events that draw large crowds have been postponed or canceled, Basi said.

That includes the University Concert Series events scheduled for this month, which are postponed, and Show Me Mizzou Day, a university-wide open house set for April 18, which is canceled. The open house event is in its second year.

"We had several thousand people here last year and we were expecting a similar crowd this year," Basi said.

Elsewhere, Lincoln University announced it was extending its spring break through March 20. Washington University announced Wednesday that it would suspend in-person classes until at least April 30.

St. Louis University said Tuesday that it would suspend most in-person classes next week while it evaluates what to do going forward. Maryville University also announced Tuesday that it was suspending on-campus classes until March 30 while evaluating its next steps. And Webster University said it was moving all classes online starting Monday through April 3.

Springfield is canceling a St. Patrick's Day parade that usually attracts a crowd of about 7,500 people amid concerns about the outbreak.

