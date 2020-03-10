Former Vice President won Boone County in Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary, reversing the result of one of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ best counties from 2016 and completing a sweep of every county in the state.

With all 56 precincts reporting, Biden had 15,283 votes, or 50.5 percent of the final, unofficial results, to 13,604 for Sanders, or 45 percent of the vote.

In 2016, Sanders took 60.6 percent of the Boone County vote against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

And also in contrast to 2016, when election night was a wall-to-wall crowd of enthusiastic supporters in Sanders’ headquarters, Tuesday night was a subdued affair.

There were only a couple of dozen people in Sanders’ Boone County headquarters, and not much to celebrate as the early state results were all called for Biden.

The only cheer was when the first election day results from Boone County were posted showing Sanders with a 35-vote lead over Biden. But when later results from the county were posted, the party was over.

The Associated Press called the state early for Biden, who was also winning in other states where polls have closed on what the national media has dubbed "Big Tuesday."

In final, unofficial statewide returns, Biden won 60.1 percent to 34.6 percent for Sanders. That, too, is a sharp contrast to 2016, when the apparent winner was not known until Wednesday morning.

Biden carried all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis. Sanders came closest in Jasper County in southwest Missouri, losing that county by only 7 votes.

A week after Biden won 10 of 14 contests on Super Tuesday, Sanders was struggling to gain a majority anywhere.

Tao Weilundemo, a leader along with his wife Persepehone Dakapoous of the 2016 Sanders campaign in Boone County, said he was surprised by the emphasis on the Super Tuesday results last week as definitive of the party's choice for November.

He was also expecting more help from the Sanders campaign as backers sought to repeat Sanders' 60 percent landslide in Boone County.

The campaign concentrated heavily on the student vote, he said, and the long line Tuesday at the central polling station in the Memorial Union showed that effort was successful.

In 2016, Sanders was aided by widespread dissatisfaction with the idea of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the nominee, Weilundemo said.

"This time, I think, it was almost the opposite effect," he said.

He was surprised by Biden's local strength because Biden made almost no effort in Boone County and few, if any, people he spoke to while going door-to-door chose Biden as their candidate, he said.

If Sanders is not the nominee, he said, it will be difficult to persuade his active supporters to back Biden in the fall. Personally, he said he worked hard to get out the vote for Clinton and other Democrats in 2016.

"I just don't have the steam to do that again," Weilundemo said.

In other central Missouri counties, the margin for Biden was much wider than in Boone.

In Adair County, home of Truman State University, Biden won by 151 votes, 1,025 to 874 for Sanders. In Audrain County, Biden won 1,088 to 426, and in Callaway County, Biden won by a 2-1 margin, taking 2,137 to 1,099 for Sanders.

Biden beat Sanders in Cole County, 4,504 to 2,385, and in Cooper County, Biden won 833-368.

In Howard County, Biden won 559-264 and in Moniteau County, the vote in favor of Biden was 474-252.

Randolph County also backed Biden, 904 to 417 for Sanders.

Turnout was up for the Democratic primary in Boone County and statewide. While overall turnout was 34 percent, the lack of a Republican primary depressed numbers overall. The number of Democratic ballots cast increased by 4,600 in the county and 30,000 across the state.

Evan Moylan, a volunteer who cast his first ballot in a presidential primary on Tuesday, said he went to Iowa to help Sanders in the caucuses that opened the primary season. Since then, he said he has spent every weekend knocking on doors for Sanders.

"It is a real unique moment," Moylan said. "There is a candidate who stands for issues I believe in."

For long-time activist Jeff Stack, who volunteered for Sanders in 2016 as well, the election result is one he has experienced before.

"Some things are very familiar," Stack said. "The Democratic Party has cast its lot with the centrists, the corporate-connected, corporate beholden candidate and pushed him forward."

The Associated Press, using exit polling data, declared Biden the winner of the primary before any votes had been counted.

Exit poll data from the New York Times suggests Biden won big among black voters as well as voters over the age of 50, who made up 71 percent of 1,644 people surveyed.

That advantage mirrors previous wins in Southern states like South Carolina that have propelled him to the top of the Democratic field.

The survey also had Biden holding Sanders to a tie among liberals and dominating among moderates and conservatives.

Those kinds of numbers bolster Biden’s claim to be the candidate best suited to unite a fractured party and a divided country.

Sanders, on the other hand, appears to have dominated among voters ages 18-44 and those who consider themselves very liberal. He also led among the 17 percent of those surveyed who said they make less than $30,000 per year.

Biden tied him among those making between $30,000 and $49,999 and did better among those making more, though. He also dominated among the 59 percent surveyed who consider beating Donald Trump more important than having a candidate who agrees with them on major issues.

There are 68 delegates at stake in Missouri: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district and 24 will be awarded based on voting statewide.

Missouri Democrats also have 10 "superdelegates," who would help pick the nominee if no candidate can piece together a majority of pledged delegates by the end of primary season.

In the Republican primary in Boone County, President Donald Trump was taking 97 absentee votes and 97 percent of the statewide vote.

Austin Huguelet of the Springfield News-Leader contributed to this report.