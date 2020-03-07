Blue Springs’ Pena named to Stephens College dean’s list

Mary Pena of Blue Springs earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 fall semester at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.

Students who attain this honor have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0 for the semester with at least 12 credit hours.

Pena is a junior education major. The graduate of Blue Springs High School is the daughter of Barbara Farnan.

Independence student earns dean’s list honors at Iowa

Ryan Snider of Independence has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Snider is a criminology, law and justice major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Local students earn academic honors from Truman State

Several students from Eastern Jackson County earned academic honors for the fall 2019 semester at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

The president’s list is for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The vice president for academic affairs’ list featured students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Local students include:

President’s list:

Blue Springs

• Rayna Cross

• Emily Davis

• Anna Ellis

• Katelyn Low

• Katelyn Rusert

• Kyle Seidel

• Kaveri Sharma

• Blake Summers

Buckner

• Kerry Hahne

Grain Valley

• Gemma Brom

Independence

• Rita Hanch

• Hannah Kimbrough

• Sarah Kimbrough

• Shelby LaFollette

• Amanda Smith

Lake Lotawana

• Kaitlyn Owens

Lee’s Summit

• Addison Besermin

• Emma Carignan

• Derek Empson

• Hunter Gillen

• Jordan Gudde

• Hannah Klene

• Kathleen Love

• Maggie Munsterman

• Holly Peters

• Logan Peterson

• Garrett Ryan

• Abbigail Sauer

• Megan Stanton

• Nicole Taylor

• Wyatt Thompson

Oak Grove

• Kyndal Bredehoeft

Raytown

• Sam Carroll

Vice president for academic affairs list:

Blue Springs

• Taylor Branson

• Harrison Bruch

• Anthony Cruit

• Zoe Goff

• Alex Graham

• Meredith Harrach

• Reese Howard

• Jordan Marshall

• Ashley Meng

• Kayli Miller

• Sarah Miller

• Sierra Pollard

• Leah Stone

Grain Valley

• Karley Drabik

• David Gunn

• Wesley Scafe

• Sidney Shields

• McKenzie Snyder

Independence

• Matt Crow

• Sophia Decker

• Blake Savidge

Lee’s Summit

• Caleb Daniels

• Reecha Dixit

• Reena Dixit

• Cooper Giles

• Collin Hansen

• Austin Heineman

• Chase Klosener

• Christian Kuhlman

• Addie Leabo

• Jonny Ly

• Olivia Macko

• Emily Masters

• Hanna Nabulsi

• Jake O’Bryan

• Nick Pritchett

• Abby Rolen

• Caitlin Smith

• Robin Snyder

• Linh Tran

• Emily White

• Dominique Williams

• Lynn Williams

Oak Grove

• Sam Trimmer

Raytown

• Ian Nehring

• Cody True

• Liesel Van Horn

Area students earn degrees from Truman State University

Several area students earned their degrees from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., following the 2019 fall semester.

Truman conducted December commencement ceremonies Dec. 14.

Students who graduated with honors will have that distinction noted by their names. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average between 3.50-3.74. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a grade point average between 3.75-3.89. Summa cum laude honors graduates with a grade point average above 3.9.

Master’s degree recipients will have that distinction noted by their names.

Local graduates included:

Blue Springs

• Zoe Goff

• Leah Stone (magna cum laude)

Grain Valley

• Sidney Shields

Lee’s Summit

• Brock Akins (master of arts)

• Jillian C. Alexander

• Georgia Gettys (master of arts)

• Sean Kelley

• Grace Pepple (magna cum laude)

Blue Springs student named to Iowa State dean’s list

Bailey Jordan Righi of Blue Springs was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Righi is a software engineering major.

Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Student from Blue Springs earns Northland College honors

Rebekah Davidson, a freshman from Blue Springs, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

To qualify for the dean's list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade less than a C.

Blue Springs student named to Culver-Stockton honor roll

Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 147 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.

Tim Berg of Blue Springs was named to the list. Berg is majoring in elementary education at the school in Canton, Mo.

Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Area students named to dean’s list at Missouri State

Many students from Eastern Jackson County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.5 grade-point average.

Local students making the list included:

Blue Springs

• Isabel Bueno

• Matilyn Busker

• Brooke Byler

• Bailey Carter

• Cole Crossman

• Victoria Davenport

• Thadeus Doolin

• Connor Ewens

• Hadassah Foster

• Jordan Fox

• Kristen Fritz

• Mackinley Gabbert

• Hannah Gentry

• Blake Haynes

• Aimee Hendricks

• Colton Higgins

• Gracen Hoevet

• Olivia Isaacks

• Christina Isom

• Jade Johann

• Amanda Johnson

• Kaitlynn Kaminski

• Hannah Kassing

• Ethan Koenig

• Skyler Lessenden

• Andrew McLean

• William Meyer

• Karsen Miller

• Payton Minnis

• Ciera Moore

• Nathan Muenz

• Christina Nguyen

• Emily O'Hair

• Elizabeth Oltmanns

• Olivia Pace

• Devon Paden

• Christina Pollard

• Mackenzie Seigler

• Caleb Shull

• Levi Springfield

• Cheyanne Suits

• Matthew Tiller

• Matthew Van Hoecke

• Madeline Walker

• Lane Williamson

• Lindsey Ziefle

Buckner

• Jayden D. Vosika

• Alexis A. Eager

• Jesse W. Reser

Grain Valley

• Jenna Cowgill

• Jonathan Estrada

• Kaylyn Gasser

• Mackenzie Jenkins

• Christopher Minx

• Angelina Navarro

• Kaitlyn Petty

• Jakob Rogers

• Skylar Schmidt

Independence

• Jessica Armstrong

• Katie Aulgur

• Megan Bruch

• Sean Carlson

• Shannon Crocker

• Benjamin Duvall

• Alethea Frederick

• Erin Griesbauer

• Keegan Hancox

• Alaina Lankford

• Caroline Leeper

• Jori Lewitzke

• Jasmine Means

• Madyson Monday

• Joseph Oswald

• Arianny Pujols-Mancilla

• Ashley Raveill

• Sydney Sharkey

• Caitlin Sifuentes

• Rachel Stufflebeam

• Edward Sun

• Vincent Tosatto

• Keegan Wilson

Lake Lotawana

• Alexis Becker

Lee’s Summit

• Halle Bair

• Joshua Baker

• Morgan Ball

• Nicholas Barr

• Brielle Beavers

• Kellie Behm

• Alyssa Bender

• Olivia Berkstresser

• Terrick Boyd

• Kara Brown

• Tessa Bulger

• Madeline Burkett

• Brennan Callahan

• Grace Chapman

• Kelsey Clark

• Cara Connor

• Hannah Crone

• Hannah Curley

• Ethan Davis

• Jaymes Dickinson

• Cassidy Dill

• Jessi Donahoo

• Alexander Durbin

• Taylor Egerstrom

• Marisol Estrada

• Brody Ethridge

• Kalyn Frostestad

• Hannah Fuller

• Payton Gale

• Logan Geha

• Krista Gillespie

• Savannah Gray

• Trevor Hahn

• Jessica Haney

• Ryan Hardy

• Alicia Hess

• Olivia Hill

• Amanda Holden

• Brock Hughes

• Madison Huser

• Kelsey Ingram

• Allison Jones

• Collin Kay

• Nick Keller

• Hunter Kendrick

• Brayden King

• Daniel Klockenga

• Olivia Krehbiel

• Chelby Kunkel

• Jessica Kuse

• Evan Langston

• Emily Lavelle

• Sydney Lorenz

• Lauren Manade

• Trevor Martin

• Garrett Mason

• Kayla Maust

• Madison McCoy

• Christian Mesias

• Carly Meyer

• Trenton Michael

• Carrington Morgan

• Shad Morgan

• Reid Morrissey

• Cassie Nanninga

• Connor Naus

• Alec Nee

• Cameron Olson

• Ann Orlando

• Reghan Pace

• Aly Parker

• Lucy Petet

• Brayden Presley

• Robert Prichard

• Connor Purcell

• Cain Ridnour

• Jaclyn Roemer

• Ethan Rose

• Derek Rowe

• Natalie Ruckman

• Anna Schenkelberg

• Luke Scott

• Rachael Seaver

• Sierra Sharp

• Anissa Shelby

• Tyler Shrout

• Brooke Slead

• Arlene Sleyster

• Isabelle Smith

• Lauren Smith

• Mackenzie Staples

• Ryan Steen

• Haylee Steinhauer

• Elizabeth Stratton

• Kat Tally

• Emily Tanner

• Ethan Tanner

• Kimmy Thach

• Emily Tierney

• Eden Tolliver

• Tyler Waits

• Olivia Weber

• Mariah Welch

• Haley Wolff

Oak Grove

• Samantha Brindley

• Hannah Eades

• Megan Todd

• Madison Warrener

Raytown

• Aurora Barrera

• Emma Drace

• Cariann Dureka

• Ayreana Shephard

• Jesse Walker-McGraw

Sugar Creek

• Mikayla Dickerson

– Compiled by Karl Zinke