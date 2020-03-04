The Boonville City Council is one step closer to approving changes to solid waste, water service and sewer rates with a first reading of the respective ordinances at Monday’s meeting. A first reading of the city’s fiscal year 2020-21 also occurred.

The base service fee for solid waste removal will be $18.10 per month, a 3.4% increase. The 2019-20 budget had a 3% rate increase. The additional 0.4% increase for 2020-21 is due to a cost-of-living adjustment in Advanced Disposal’s contract, City Administrator Kate Fjell said.

“In 2019-20, they had a 1.6% [adjustment]. In 2020-21 it is 2.1%, so that’s why there is an additional increase,” she said.

Water rates will increase 2.8%, matching the 2019-20 rate increase. The minimum monthly charge for a five-eighths- or three-quarter-inch meter is $24.30. Minimums increase based on meter size in inches. The minimum rate is applied on the first 1,000 gallons of water used. Charges increase past 1,000 gallon usage.

Sewer rates also are increasing 2%, matching the 2019-20 increase. The fixed monthly charge is $20.81 per meter. A commodity charge of $7.80 per 1,000 gallons of water, or wastewater, also will be applied, bringing the monthly minimum charge to $28.61.

In other business:

Boonville City Council approved the purchase of a dump truck package of $163,416.51 through Scheppers International Truck Center in Jefferson City. The package includes a snowplow, spreader and the equipment to tow a 25-ton trailer. It was purchased through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing plan. Delivery is expected in September.

A final site plan and zoning variances for Ag Coop Services at 18900 Highway 87 to construct a bulk fertilizer storage facility on the property was approved. The ordinance was amended through a motion from Whitney Venable requiring a storm calculation report as a condition of building permit approval, which also was approved.

Council member Morris Carter motioned to table approval of an agreement with the Boonville R-1 School District regarding the Missouri Soccer Park since the city has not received information back from the school district. The agreement includes joint ownership and maintenance of the soccer park. The school district wants specifics on what parts of the soccer park it will own and maintain council member Brent Bozarth said, adding he thought those were already agreed. The city’s next step is to go back to the district with a request that its lawyers draft agreement language for review by the city, City Administrator Kate Fjell said. The city is waiting on official comments from the district.

Fjell presented a draft memorandum of understanding between the city and the Boonslick Regional Library Association Inc. to swap ownership of real estate by the two entities. The library is seeking to move to the previous Kemper Military School and College site on Third Street. The association did not have any significant changes to the agreement, Fjell said, but added language is being worked out for a final version of the memorandum. Depending on how things progress with the library association, a first reading of the memorandum will happen in early April, with the library board following suit later that same month. Final approval would happen in May.