Churches in Prairie Home and Jamestown will come together Friday for the World Day of Prayer at Moniteau Evangelical Advent Church in Jamestown. Registration starts 9 a.m. with a service to follow at at 9:30 a.m.

Garden Club

Prairie Home Garden Club members Patti Vonder Haar, Linda Keith, Cindy Mallory and Nancy Kixmiller attended the annual Orchid Show on Feb. 29 at the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis. They were joined by Haar’s sister, Nancy Buehler.

Following the show where more than 500 orchids of 100-plus varieties were displayed, the group had lunch at the Sassafras Cafe. They then visited the Climatron where trpical plants are held and the Shoenberg Temperate House. They day ended with a visit to the original Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.

Lenten Bible study

Prairie Home United Methodist Church will host a Lenten biblical study of the film “Chocolat.” Bruce Jeffries will lead the study 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bible and take part in the discussion. All are welcome.

FFA Awards

Allen Hasleg recently received first place in his ag mech design and fabrication proficiency application. Austing Hatfield placed first in beef production, Alex Rhode had third in dairy production and Paiton Williams had fourth place in goat production. They all will attend state judging and will be recognized April 23 at the state convention. They also will be recognized at the area awards ceremony March 18.

Kindergarten screenings

Kindergarten screenings for the 2020-21 school year will take place 1-4 p.m. March 16. Please call 660-841-5296 to register.