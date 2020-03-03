Richard R. Volk, 80, a life-long resident and farmer of rural Webster, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home from injuries sustained in a farm accident.

Richard R. Volk, 80, a life-long resident and farmer of rural Webster, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home from injuries sustained in a farm accident. Visitation was held on Monday, March 2 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary was led by the Knights of Columbus with Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon officiating the Scripture Service. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Richard Volk was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Devils Lake, ND, to Thomas and Marcella (Lemer) Volk, one of 11 children. He grew up on the family farm and remained on the farm the rest of his life. He attended the Webster School, which was a 2-1/2 mile walk away and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy with the class of 1958. He farmed as a son until his parents retired and then was the owner and operator, with no plans to retire from his passion for farming. Richard was united in marriage to Kathleen Senger on April 14, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake and for nearly 56 years lived a married life of devotion to each other, sharing the joys and the heartaches of life with love and faith. Richard was always an active member of his church and the many communities he was a part of. He was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, rural Webster and Assumption of Mary Catholic Church in Starkweather, ND, where he was a CCD teacher and lector at Mass. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and since 1995 has been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Richard faithfully served on the Starkweather School Board for 13 years, the Webster Township Board and the Ramsey County Fair Board for many years and was part of North Dakota Land. He also enjoyed membership in the Elks Lodge and felt a duty to be a member of Forward Devils Lake. Richard was a prodigious reader. He read the newspaper from front to back, any book that he could get his hands on, would research and consume knowledge on a wide range of subjects. In later years as a traveler with his daughter Wanda, he went to each country with great anticipation and always with many questions. He traveled to Argentina, Columbia, France, Germany and the Ukraine. While in Europe he was able to visit where his parents lived and even discovered some relatives. He never tired of tending the soil and was an avid gardener. Richard’s passion was for farming, but his true loves were his family and his Lord. He felt blessed to have many days of good conversation and a good cup of coffee with friends, neighbors and strangers. Those so precious to Richard include; his wife, Kathleen; children, Wanda Archer, Superior, CO, James (Veronica) Volk, Denver, CO, and Brian (Tracie) Volk, Webster; grandchildren, Maxwell Volk, Nolan, Nixen and Maizie Volk; siblings, Mary Riley, Fargo, ND, James (Janet) Volk, Seattle, WA, Kathryn (Earl) Obermiller, Fargo, ND, and David (Joyce) Volk, Marionville, MO; in-laws, Edward (Emma) Senger, Santa Maria, CA, Johanna Maggard, Rapid City, SD, Mary Jane (Kenneth) Volk, Aiken, SC, and Shirley Faber, Bismarck, ND; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friend, Ron Thomas. He was preceded in death by; his parents; precious son, Allen; sisters, Margaret Barstad, Walburga Wallace, Loretta O’Connell; and brothers, Frank, Leo and Thomas Volk; in-laws, Joseph and Mary Ann Senger. Casket Bearers will be: Maxwell Volk, Terry Wallace, Tom Wallace, Dave Obermiller, Marvin Brekhus, Richard Halderson, Tom Hodous and Wayne Lindenberg. Honorary Bearers will be: Bernie Deplazes, Jerry Hovland, Dave Hagel, Bill Hodous, Ryan Becker, Gordy Shipley, Phil Mardinger, Kyle Moscinski and Brian Moscinski.