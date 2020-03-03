Reporting as of March 3.

Cooper County Sheriff

Derrick Young, 31, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 28 on a Cooper County warrant charged with accessory to deliver or possess a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center except with prescription. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains at the Cooper County Jail.

Dalton D. Vaughn, 22, of Springfield was arrested Feb. 28 on three Cooper County warrants relating to probation violations on original charges of three counts of second-degree attempted burglary. His total bond is $13,500. He was released on bond to Cass County on a pending case.

Jason R. Noble, 55, of Sedalia was arrested Feb. 28 on a Cooper County warrant relating to a probation violation of the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. His bond was set and $4,500 and he remains in custody at the Cooper County Jail.

Boonville Police Department

Feb. 29: Two-vehicle crash at 1021 Taylor Drive. No injuries

March 2: Two-vehicle crash 7:20 a.m. at 302 McRoberts. No injuries.