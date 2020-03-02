The Audrain County Extension Center will hold a grain marketing workshop 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 11 at the community room of the Audrain County Courthouse. Preregistration is required by March 9 as space is limited to 30 registrants. There is no cost to attend.

Topics covered include bench marking production costs, the futures market, basis, storage, marketing strategies, developing a marketing plan, advanced futures market concepts and monitoring marketing plan performance.

University of Missouri agriculture economists John Kruse and Marty Foreman will teach the program. This workshop is part of a series across the state.

“Understanding the markets leads to sound marketing strategies, which help make the decisions easier,” Kruse said in a news release. “Marketing crops is an important part in determining farm revenue.”

The education program is partially funded by a grant through the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center. To register, call the Audrain Extension Center at 573-581-3231 or visit the online event page.