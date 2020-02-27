Two new members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators were confirmed on a voice vote Thursday by the Missouri Senate.

Robin R. Wenneker of Columbia was confirmed for a term that will end Jan. 1, 2025, and Gregory Hoberock of Washington was confirmed for a term that will end Jan. 1, 2023. Both were nominated to the board Feb. 12 by Gov. Mike Parson.

Wenneker, an independent, is the managing partner of CPW Partnership, a family business that owns farm and rental property. She is also vice-chair of the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and member of the city Water and Light Advisory Board.

Wenneker graduated from MU with a business degree and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Washington University.

Hoberock, a Republican,is the founder of hth Companies, Inc., a construction services company located in Union. He is a graduate of the university’s Columbia campus.