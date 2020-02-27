Cooper County Sheriff

Terril R Jones, 35, of New Franklin, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. Jones bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and was returned to the Howard County jail on a pending Howard County case.

Robert J Boyd, 20, of Boonville, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop. Boyd’s bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remained in custody at the Cooper County jail.

John W. Freese, 42, of Boonville, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to obey a judge’s order on the original charge of fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense. Freese has no bond.

Tecori Duntae Elder-Scott, 27, of Clarkston, Georgia, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with second-degree drug trafficking. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or 10% to courts. He posted 10% to the court and was released.

The following individuals were arrested via video connection with the Dept. of Corrections.

Brennan T. Dehart, 18, of Boonville, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Brennan remained in custody.

Michael Nelson, 34, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Nelson remained in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Arrests

Kristopher Wayne Elliot, 23, of Boonville, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault. He was taken to county jail with a bond set at $1,500 cash or surety.

Ross N. Townlain, 37, of Boonville, was arrested for and a Cooper County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. He was taken to county jail with a bond set at $7,500 cash or surety.