Lyceum Theatre Artistic Director Quin Gresham received the 2020 Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts at the Missouri Arts Council’s Annual Missouri Arts Awards on Feb. 5 at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.

Gresham led renovations to the theatre and construction of new housing for performers, expanded the theatre’s permanent staff, created residencies for lighting and scenic designers, formed partnerships with local organizations and the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University in St. Louis, and created the annual Theatre for Young Audiences production.

Ticket sales revenue and private donations have doubled, corporate sponsorships have tripled, and audiences have grown by 75% since Gresham became director in 2005. He had produced 134 shows, 32 of which he directed at the end of the 2019 season.