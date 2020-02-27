JEFFERSON CITY – Over 1.4 million acres of Missouri farmland went unplanted in 2019 due to flooding and excessive rain, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Nearly a year later, farmers across the state are still struggling to rebuild their operations. Many roads and bridges still are in need of reconstruction, and crop insurance may be cost-prohibitive to obtain due to unrepaired levees.

Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Levee & Drainage District Association, the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Agriculture will host roundtable meetings across the state. These events will address problems, answer questions and provide resources for Missouri farmers as they continue to recover from 2019 flood damage and prepare for potential 2020 flooding. Both the public and the media are invited to attend the meetings.

Monday

10 a.m. to noon: Atchison County Extension Building, 201 East U.S. Hwy 136, Rock Port

2:30-4:30 p.m.: East Hills Library, 502 N Woodbine Rd, St. Joseph

Tuesday

9-11 a.m.: Knight and Rucker Banquet Hall, 119 E Broadway St, Brunswick

2:30-4:30 p.m.: The Corner Restaurant, 111 Bluff St, Rhineland