Missouri Highway 179 at Petite Saline Creek Bridge will be closed for several months starting Monday as Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work to replace the bridge.

The bridge was first constructed in 1966 due to its age, complete replacement is necessary.

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the closure and guide drivers to detours. The road is expected to be closed for up to five months. Originally scheduled in 2019, the project was delayed due to Missouri River flooding.

More details are available on the MoDOT website. Work is weather permitted and could be delayed. Updates will be available on Facebook and Twitter. For more information or for other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-275-6636 [ASK-MODOT].