Cooper County Emergency Management Agency will participate in the National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week from March 2 to 6.

The agency encourages residents to have a way to receive severe weather information Monday as it marks Receiving Weather Information Day. Weather radios are one way to get information about threats, according to a release. The radio can be set to alert one to weather warnings in your area.

The statewide tornado drill is 10 a.m. Tuesday. Sirens in Cooper County will sound. The agency encourages residents to review tornado plans and to practice the plan during the drill. A second drill will take place 7 p.m Tuesday for a home drill for those who were at work or school during the morning drill. A Nixle alert with information on tornado safety will go out with each drill. The drills will be rescheduled to Thursday if weather prevents participation in the Tuesday drills. To develop your own tornado safety plan and information on tornado safety, visit the National Weather Service website.

Nixle is a service offered by the agency to warn citizens during emergent events in Cooper County. Alerts can be done via land lines, cellphones, text messages, emails and social media alerts and warnings. Text alerts come directly from the National Weather Service for certain watches, alerts and warnings. To receive all the text alerts on cellphone and email, text COOPEREMA to 888777. You will receive a text with the links to finish sign-up. One can also sign up by visiting nixle.com and click “Sign Up.”

Wednesday is Lightning Awareness Day. For more information about lightning awareness, visit the NWS Lightning Awarness webpage.

Thursday is Wind and Hail Day. During sever thunderstorms, large hail and straight-line winds are possible, according to the release. It is recommended to not go outside during a hailstorm due to possible serious injury or death.

Friday is Flooding Day. Floods result in more weather-related fatalities than other other thunderstorm-related hazard, according to the release. A majority of deaths are from automobiles swept downstream after driving into flooded areas.