A light snow overnight froze to roadways in the early morning hours Wednesday, resulting in a crash that killed a woman on Interstate 70.

One woman died Wednesday morning when her car became part of a multi-car accident on Interstate 70 and her car went off the roadway near the Missouri River bridge.

The name of the deceased has not been released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In a tweet, the patrol reported it as a crash between a semi-trailer and an SUV.

#I70 Update - Fatality crash involving SUV & Tractor Trailer on Rocheport Bridge - westbound. One westbound lane of bridge is now open. pic.twitter.com/6aBewwll5e

— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 26, 2020

The crash on the bridge near Rocheport occurred on a road made slick by a light overnight snowfall and falling temperatures, said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District.

"She was actually ejected out of the vehicle and recovered from the west bank of the Missouri River," Blomenkamp said.

Her car remained on the road but she was ejected over the side of the bridge and came to rest about 40 feet below the bridge deck, Blomenkamp said.

The Boone County Emergency Management office sent 17 alerts about traffic crashes from just before 5 a.m. through about 7:30. The office also sent three alerts warning of bad road conditions.

"Roadways are a sheet of ice creating a traffic hazard," the office sent. "Use caution, avoid area if possible and slow down."

Roads became very slick starting about 5 a.m., Blomenkamp said.

"We had multiple crashes all over Highway 63 north to south," he said.

Southbound US 63 at Ashland. 3 vehicles in the median cables. Non-injury. Traffic is significantly slowed.



Roadways still have slick areas as of 8 a.m. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/j5i714Hq9m

— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 26, 2020

The wreck on I-70 drew crews from Cooper County and Boone County, he said.

"The bridge was very slick," Blomenkamp said. "When we made access on foot it was like a skating rink."

There were some other minor injuries in the crash but no one was transported for treatment, Blomenkamp said.