Cooper County Sheriff

Alexander S. Hoose, 28, of Otterville, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with third-degree domestic assault. Hoose's bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remained in custody at the Cooper County jail.

Michael L. Butler, 55, Boonville, was arrested on two Cooper County warrants. The first warrant is charging him with first-degree property damage. The second warrant charges Butler with a probation violation on the original charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Butler has a total bond set at $14,500. He could not post bond and remained in custody at the county jail.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant arrests

Wesley M. Cheek, 58, of Roach, was arrested and transported to county jail, where he was charged with possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid with no bond. Subject was transported to Morgan County.

Curtis A. Hayes, 38, of Columbia, was served an outstanding warrant from Cooper County while being held in the county jail. He was charged for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety and he remained in custody.

Mary E. Craig, 42, of Columbia, was served an outstanding warrant from Cooper County while being held in the county jail. She was charged for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety and she remained in custody.

Arrests

Mikhail Anthony Williams, 27, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and resisting. He was taken to county jail with bond set at $11,500 cash or surety.

Gregory James Wood, 27, of Nelson, while in custody in county jail was read a Cooper County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance. Bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. He remained in custody.

Robin Ann Henderson, 49, of Boonville, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken to CCDC with a bond set at $3,000 cash or surety.

Isaiah Damon Schildmeier, 23, of Boonville, was arrested for second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, possession of marijuana, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to county jail with a bond set at $22,500 cash or surety. He remained in custody.