A Huntsville teen reportedly led a Randolph County deputy on a high-speed chase from Moberly to Huntsville Friday and attempted to run him over before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

Triston Rainer, 18, was charged Friday with first-degree attempted assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest by fleeing, both felonies.

While traveling south on Morley Street in Moberly, deputy James Alley reportedly spotted a white Dodge truck that was speeding and did not have rear license plate.

Instead of stopping, the driver took a sharp turn on Sparks Avenue and drove in a circle around Commerce Bank in an attempt to out-maneuver Alley, then turned back on Sparks and headed toward Highway 24, the documents state.

The chase led the two vehicles west along several roads and into farm fields. The truck stopped in one field and Alley left his car to arrest the driver.

The driver, who was identified as Rainer, allegedly spun his truck around and attempted to strike Alley, who eluded the attack by taking cover behind his vehicle. There was also an unidentified male in the passenger seat of the truck.

Rainer allegedly sped off again and Alley followed, only to get his vehicle stuck in a tractor tire track, the documents state.

Alley again left his vehicle and Rainer allegedly sped toward him again while making a wide turn. Rainer fled the scene driving south on County Road 2130 and Alley lost sight of his truck.

Other deputies at troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol took up the case, who were able to arrest him, said Stephanie Luntsford, Randolph County prosecuting attorney.

Rainer was booked in the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $150,000, cash only. The bond request from Luntsford calls Rainer is a danger to the community. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest after leading deputies on a shorter vehicle pursuit Feb. 14.

Rainer could face additional charges depending on what comes of the investigation, Luntsford said.

“Obviously, this is a very serious charge,” said Luntsford. “The victim here is one of our law enforcement officers, so we take that very seriously.”

Charges have not been filed against the passenger as of press time.

Rainer’s attempted assault on an officer charge, a class A felony, could carry a 10 to 30 year prison sentence if convicted.

