An Otterville man faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge after allegedly striking his partner during an argument.

Otterville police officers responded to a domestic dispute call around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. A woman told police Alexander Hoose, 29, punched her in the head and choked her during an argument, according to court documents. Officers reported seeing red marks on her throat and a slight bump on her head.

Hoose spontaneously told Chief William Smith that he was sorry for hitting the woman, according to court documents.

He was taken into custody Feb. 16 on a bond of $5,000 cash or surety.