Bunceton students enjoyed doing STEAM activities with the twelve different Dragon family groups Feb. 7. Four different stations were set up. Station No. 1 had worksheets for students to discover mystery pictures by solving math problems. At Station No. 2, Dr. Gilliam led a demonstration showing how water could be sucked into an upside down glass jar that contained three lit candles on a plate once the oxygen was used up. At Station No. 3, the families made instant pudding using measured ingredients. Finally at station #4, a video was viewed by the families. Students participating in these activities earned Dragon Dollars that can be used to purchase ice cream, soda or prizes from the Dragon Store in the principal's office.

The Bunceton High School Artist of the Month for February is George Troupe. George was selected by Art Instructor Jessica Gutierrez, "because of his work ethic that he shows in the classroom. He is always very respectful to the teacher and his fellow classmates. George is a senior this year and has taken photography, drawing, ceramics and graphic art." George says, "That with hard work and focus you can accomplish anything."

The Lady Dragons played Chamois for Homecoming. Coach Ray remarked that, "A combination of poor shooting, poor communication on defense, and a lack of emotional strength put us on the losing side of this battle. Chamois came out with a game plan and executed very well, while we did not. Tough loss against a district opponent, but we will bounce back just like we always do." Ashlyn Twenter led the team with her 15 points, one rebound, and one steal. Chloe Moser had a double-double with her 13 points and 11 rebounds while also getting one steal and giving one assist. Madison Brown made five points, two rebounds, and one steal. Maggie Wood made three points, six rebounds, and one assist. Madelynn Myers and Cara Bishop each had three rebounds and one steal while Bishop also give two assists. Reagan Triebsch had two rebounds and Kelsey Watson had one rebound and three assists.

The next week on Feb. 11, Bunceton faced Calvary Lutheran at home. Leading only by three at halftime, Coach Ray said, "After a rough first half, we came out and played a very dominant second half. It took us a while to get going, but when we did, it happened fast. Several players had solid games. We are all hoping for one more win to go undefeated in our conference, which would be a great accomplishment."

Bunceton went on to win with a score of 65 to 41. Helping to make those 65 points was Chloe Moser with her double-double of 20 points, 15 rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Also achieving a double-double was Maggie Wood scoring 18 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, and four assists. Kelsey Watson also scored in double figures with 11 while getting two rebounds, five steals, and three assists. Cara Bishop did very well also scoring eight points, 13 rebounds, and four steals. Ashlyn Twenter scored five points, four rebounds, and two steals. Madison Brown ended the game with three points, seven rebounds, one steal, and three assists while Maddie Brandes grabbed one rebound. The Lady Dragons are now 14 and 7 overall while being 3-0 in conference play.

Prairie Home played Calvary Lutheran in Bunceton on Feb. 11. According to Coach Trever Huth, "We came out attacking right away from the start and that really set the tone for the game. We played really good defense to start off the game and Calvary had a good little run to close the quarter and I was happy to see that it didn't bother the boys at all. We came out in the second quarter and really played great on both sides of the ball and this was the difference in the game. Only giving up 9 points to a team that can score all around like Calvary can is tough. From there on we held the lead and controlled the game to help get a great win for the week." Three players scored in double digits with Kassen Lock leading the way with 29 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and three assists. Jason Burnett connected with the basket to get 17 points, four rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Clayton Pethan achieved a double-double getting 15 points and 10 rebounds as well as three steals and four assists. Blane Petsel made eight points, five rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Ty Stidham scored three points, three rebounds, and gave one assist. Alex Rhode put in two points while grabbing five rebounds. Dillon Alpers also had two points, three rebounds, and stole one ball from Calvary. The Panthers are now 14 and 8 for the season overall and they are one and one in conference play.

The Bunceton Senior Class of 2020 are busy raising money to take a trip in April. One of their fund raisers was to have a Someone Special Spaghetti Dinner and Dance on February 16th. What a great turn out they had giving them their full support for their trip. Friday evening, February 21st, they will have a trivia night at Bunceton School beginning at 6:30 pm. They would certainly appreciate your support and ensure a good time. Teams of up to eight people are only $100 to enter with the winning team receiving $150.

If you have a pre-K or Kindergarten age child who will be attending Bunceton School this fall 2020, please register him or her for the Kindergarten Screenings on March 13 and April 24. The kids will work with their teachers, Mrs. Hays, Mrs. Parker, and Mrs. Wolpers for a fun filled day of activities. Please have your child at the school by 8:00 am and pick up will be at noon. They will eat lunch at school. Please register for one of these dates by calling the office 660-427-5344 or email jhuth@bunceton.k12.mo.us.

Here are the lists of perfect attendance and honor rolls for first semester at Bunceton.

Perfect Attendance

Kara Stoddard, Byrdie Bradford-Sturguess, Anthony Stull, Lillyahna Oliver, Adalyn Smith, Evelyn Bishop, Addalie Saylor, Conner Goldsmith, Levi Ray, Emma Knipp, Ciera Williams, Kynna Knapheide, Cole Shadwick, Adrianna Stull, Addison Ray, Kya Turner, Cara Bishop.

Principal's Honor Roll

Lillyahna Oliver, Adalyn Smith, Levi Ray, Addison Ray, and Kya Turner

High School Principal Honor Roll

Cara Bishop, Justin Luster, Kylee Myers, Madelynn Myers, Isabella Vaca

Elementary Principal Honor Roll

Lyssa Eaton, Maverick Myers, Lillyahna Oliver, Adalyn Smith, Levi Ray, Addison Ray, Kya Turner

High School A Honor Roll

Daniel Dietzman, Braxton Kempf, Chloe Moser, Landon Petree, Reagan Triebsch, George Troupe, Deryn Madelyn Brandes, Jason Burnett, Steven Clark, Haylee Rose, Hunter Shuffield, Alyssa Welch, Emily Breece, Alexia Hein, Carter Taylor, Brooklyn Davis, Stayzia Miller, Abigail Pearcy

Elementary A Honor Roll

Allison Stull, Evelyn Bishop, Addalie Saylor, Ezra Baker, Jaslene Ganoe, Conner Goldsmith, Fatimah Alabidi, Emma Knipp, Caidence Smith, Brenton Williams, Everett Bradord-Sturguess, Kynna Knapheide, Kaiyia Paquin, Aubrey Thompson

High School B Honor Roll

Dakota Rose, Abbigayle Young, Dillon Alpers, Trevor Anderson, Madison Davis, Nathan Gregory, Caden Pearcy, Mark Roberts, Jaren Davis, Michael Gregory, Hannah Empie, Jacey McDaniel, Christian Schler, (Nicholas Griffin - Quarter 2 only)

Elementary B Honor Roll

Harmony Moore, Preston Todd, Riley Arnold, Kylie Chellis, Ciera Williams, Cheyanne Davis, Brody Miller, Tristen Stull, Haylee Irvin