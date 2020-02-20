A man who led law enforcement on a chase in Moniteau County was arrested again after allegedly stealing an ambulance.

A man who led law enforcement officers on two chases in the same day is on his way to a state prison cell.

Sean M. Smith of Kansas City is accused of stealing an ambulance at MU Hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and other officers chased him at speeds of up to 93 mph through Cooper and Moniteau counties.

Smith, 40, was on parole of a four-year sentence handed down in 2016 in Kansas City for aggravated DWI.

At 4 p.m., MU Alerts notified campus that a 40-year-old man was wanted for stealing an ambulance and was last seen near Ashland Road near the MU campus.

Smith took the ambulance, which had come to the hospital from St. James in Phelps County, and sped away from the hospital. With officers in pursuit with sires blaring, he abandoned the ambulance a few minutes later and was reported to have fled on foot.

Smith was charged Friday in Boone County with tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony, and driving while revoked.

His bond was set at $15,000, cash only.

Smith was captured about 5 p.m. at the Midway Travel Plaza on Highway 40 west of Columbia.

Earlier in the day, about noon, patrol Trooper Nathan Wallace tried to stop a 2013 Suzuki near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 70 in Cooper County for not having a rear license plate. In a probable cause statement filed Friday, Wallace said the car left I-70 and stopped on Highway 135 in the right hand lane.

When he got out, the car sped off, with a male driver and a female passenger.

As he pursued the car, it began going south in the northbound lanes and Wallace ended the pursuit because of safety concerns, he wrote.

A short time later, Cpl. Zachary Czerniewski saw the Suzuki on Route B in Cooper County and resumed the chase. Because of the speeds and danger, he broke off that pursuit, Wallace wrote.

"During the pursuit, several citizens contacted the Cooper County 911 Center, updating dispatchers on the location of the Suzuki," he wrote.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the Suzuki crossed into Moniteau County, where deputies from that county took up the pursuit, he wrote.

At the north limits of Tipton, Scott Axel of Fortuna attempted to yield to a Moniteau County deputy when Smith ran off the road and struck Axel’s truck, the patrol reported.

Wallace, who went to the scene of the crash, took Smith into custody for two felony warrants, one for a parole violation and the other for drug possession in Johnson County, Kansas. He also had a misdemeanor warrant from Clay County, Wallace wrote.

A check of the vehicle identification number showed it was a car reported stolen in Kansas City.

A search of the vehicle, Wallace wrote, uncovered a meth pipe with methamphetamine, a glass marijuana pipe and two used syringes.

The passenger, Brandy Huber, 41, of Kansas City, had a used syringe on her person and another was found under the driver’s seat, Wallace wrote.

Huber was charged Friday in Cooper County with misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Smith was taken into custody on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated on drugs, felony resisting arrest, felony driving while revoked and going 93 mph on a road where the limit was 60 mph.

After the accident, Smith was taken by ambulance to MU Hospital for treatment of a possible drug overdose, Wallace wrote.

Smith was also being treated for moderate injuries from the crash, the University of Missouri stated in a news release.

"Smith had originally been brought to MU Health Care by the Missouri Highway Patrol, which had stopped him for a traffic violation," a news release from the university stated. "The stop had resulted in a pursuit that ended in Cooper County. He had been brought to the hospital to check for injuries."

Smith was booked Thursday into the Cooper County Jail and then transferred to the Department of Corrections for parole violation. No charges had been filed by press time in Cooper or Moniteau counties.