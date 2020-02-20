Isaiah Schildmeier faces felony charges after allegedly having sex with a minor.

A Boonville man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he had sex with an underage girl.

Isaiah Schildmeier, 23, faces felony charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana to someone younger than 17.

A 16-year-old girl went to the Boonville Police Department around 6 a.m. last Friday to report that she had been raped. The girl reportedly told police that she went to Schildmeier’s house to smoke marijuana, but that she could not remember what happened, court documents state. She told police that the last thing she remembered was walking to a friend’s house.

Once at her friend’s house, the girl and her friend reportedly found scratch marks on her back, the documents state. She told officers that she never consented to any sexual activity.

Officers interviewed Schildmeier who reportedly said he and the girl had sex after they had smoked marijuana. He claimed that the sex was consensual, but that it was an agreement to repay him for the marijuana, the documents state.

Police reportedly found 27 grams of marijuana in Schildmeier’s room.

Schildmeier was arrested last Friday and is being held in the Cooper County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

He appeared in court Wednesday without and attorney and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a counsel status hearing.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com