A Columbia man faces two felony charges after allegedly choking a woman in a women’s restroom Saturday at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville.

Mikhail Williams, 28, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest after struggling against Boonville police officers who were responding to reported physical abuse at the casino, according to court documents.

Officers arrived around 3:20 a.m. and met Williams and the alleged victim, who was found to be in a relationship with Wiliams. He refused to identify himself to officers and resisted being placed in wrist restraints.

Security footage showed Williams enter the restroom, shove the woman against the door and place his hands around her neck. A witness who was in the restroom saw the scene captured by video, she told officers, with Williams shoving the woman into the door with his hands around her neck, according to court documents.