Moberly residents could soon smell the scent of cooked bacon wafting from the industrial park.

Plumrose USA, a Chicago-based prepared foods and packaged meat company, announced Tuesday that it plans to open a bacon production facility in the city’s industrial park.

The proposed construction on a 40-acre plot of land was approved by the Moberly Planning and Zoning Commission in December, but the company remained anonymous until the official announcement. The project still requires formal approval from the city and state.

The proposed facility would produce ready-to-eat, fully cooked bacon and is expected to create between 150 to 200 jobs in the area. No animals will be slaughtered or rendered there, Brandon Talbert, who facilitated the company’s search process, told city officials in December. Plumrose plans to invest approximately $68 million into the project.

City officials have worked with Plumrose representatives to form a development deal that could be approved by early March at the latest, said City Manager Brian Crane.

"We’re in the final steps of approving a development agreement," Crane said. "It’s not public yet, but I think those negotiations are going good. I don’t foresee any problem with us approving that."

Financial incentives for Plumrose will likely be determined in the agreement, Crane said.

"There are usually incentives on all of these deals to make us competitive with the national trends," he said.

"That’s a big thing for our community," Crane said. "There are a lot of economic advantages to ... those new employees shopping in our town, sending kids to school in our town and being productive members of our community. It’s pretty exciting."

The Plumrose project shows that Moberly can compete with towns across the Midwest, said Michael Bugalski, president of the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation.

"Anytime you’re able to compete for a project on this scale, it really shows the competitiveness of your community," Bugalski said. "Moberly has been aggressive in economic development for quite some time."

Even Gov. Mike Parson chimed in on the project, stating via a news release that the company’s choice to locate in Moberly shows the state’s dedication to attracting business.

"The company’s decision to expand in our state is a testament to Missouri’s world-class workforce, strong economy, and business-friendly climate," said Gov. Mike Parson. "Plumrose USA is bringing good, high-paying jobs to a rural community, and we look forward to working together as they continue to grow in Missouri."

Officials at the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Plumrose did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

