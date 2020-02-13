It may be winter now but spring is on the way and with it, the annual return of the Neosho Farmers Market. The Neosho Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at the corner of Spring and Jefferson Streets in downtown Neosho. The market is growing - the 2019 season was a breakout year for the growing market. This year, organizers are adding more space to accommodate more vendors to meet the demand.

Neosho Farmers Market has officially opened up applications for the 2020 summer market season and is inviting all area growers of garden produce and other farm-fresh goodness to apply to be a part of our growing community of market farmers and vendors. Previous market experience is a plus, but not necessary.

Following a breakout season in 2019, Neosho Farmers Market is laying out plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2020. To meet the growing demands of the community, we are now accepting new vendors. Basic eligibility requirements include growing/producing their own goods in Newton County, Missouri or those immediately adjacent (Jasper, Lawrence, Barry, McDonald Counties in SW Missouri, Ottawa County in NE Oklahoma, or Cherokee County in SE Kansas) and, in certain cases, meeting specific health and/or food safety standards, which market organizers will help to facilitate.

Those interested in learning more about becoming part of the Neosho Farmers Market are encouraged to visit their website, NeoshoFarmersMarket.com and look for the ‘Become a Vendor’ link. The market also invites all interested local growers to attend an upcoming, special “Getting Started as a Farmers Market Vendor” informational event for aspiring-to-experienced vendors who want to learn more about becoming a vendor at the Neosho Farmers Market. This takes place on Sunday, February 23 at 5:00 p.m. at the Neosho-Newton County Library’s Community Room, 201 W Spring St, in Downtown Neosho.

Costs are low - the lowest of any area market. Flexibility is high. Community enthusiasm and engagement are incredible.

To apply visit www.neoshofarmersmarket.com and click on the red strip at the top of the page.

The Neosho Farmers Market opens on Saturday, May 2 and will continue for 22 more weeks of the best in homegrown, home cooked, and handmade items in the area.

Neosho Farmers Market is a volunteer-driven, Missouri not-for-profit organization whose mission is to offer our community healthy, locally-grown, sustainably-produced foods and quality handmade artisan goods from an area network of farmers and producers.

They have hosted a producer-only public farmers market in Historic Downtown Neosho since 2009. The market is located on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the Neosho-Newton County Library and features a large variety of local purveyors of farm-fresh produce, fruits and other food-related products such as baked goods and fresh eggs, as well as quality, handmade artisan goods. Hours for the market are 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., every Saturday morning, May through October.