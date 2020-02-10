SHE Fashion Show

A fashion show featuring clothing from many local and area boutiques will be held at The Exchange in Camdenton. Doors open February 15 at 5 p.m.

Harlem Wizards

The Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the world-famous Harlem Wizards at the Eldon High School Feb. 15. The Wizards will play a game against Eldon administrators, teachers, staff and community leaders.

Sweetheart Dance

The Lake of the Ozarks Swing Dance Club will present their Sweetheart Dance at Ozark Yacht Club in Lake Ozark. Social hour with dancers will be Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., followed by dancing until 10:30 p.m.