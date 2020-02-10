February has been a month of extremes. It arrived like a gift with two spring-like days in the upper 60s, melting the final vestiges of January’s snow and ice. On 02/02/2020, Super Bowl Sunday, we basked in temperatures that almost made us believe we were in Miami. That super sweet evening, we gathered with friends and watched the Kansas City Chiefs win their first national football championship in 50 years. A headline in the Columbia Tribune declared the game a “Kansas City Masterpiece!”

Super Bowl LIV brought joy to football fans from across the NFL and nation at a time when we were in a state of shock and denial over the tragic death of one of basketball’s greatest superstars. The prior Sunday morning, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others all perished in a helicopter crash due to poor visibility. The loss left us in a collective fog of sadness that was difficult to move beyond.

It was a sad time in American politics as well. For only the third time in American history a sitting president was impeached in the House of Representatives. When the trial phase of the impeachment proceedings took place, the Senate majority members voted lockstep (save one) not to allow witnesses or additional evidence to be heard, leaving the country divided over who had done the right thing. In the end, history will be the judge.

How have we become so divided, and how do we carry on? Spring’s arrival on the 2020 calendar is not until the 20th of March. Winter alerts for snow, sleet, flurries, ice, and freezing fog may continue to arrive on our weather Apps for weeks to come. Still, if we look for signs of change, we see that iris leaves have begun to emerge in the snow. Their courage in the face of storms keeps our spirits afloat in times when we feel the need to retreat inward.

To carry on we must get moving and re-engage with the world. On daily walks, I read animal tracks in the snow and hearken to the honking of geese as they fly in formation overhead. Each day grows lighter earlier and stays light later. So too my spirits.

To carry on, we prepare nutritious family meals to sustain our bodies and feed our souls. In the kitchen, borders need not exist in the magical world of culinary thinking. Be epicurious. It is the perfect time to make a pot of Mulligatawny soup — a warm, redolent, ‘pepper-water’ soup that traces its spicy roots back to Britain’s Anglo-Indian community. What would otherwise be a bland broth made with chicken, onions, carrots and turnips becomes something quite other-worldly when enhanced with red lentils, Tellicherry peppercorns, whole cloves, curry powder and sweet yellow raisins.

To get a daily dose of nutritious greens, we prepare simple salads of romaine lettuce, shaved fresh parmesan cheese, thinly sliced red onion and cracked black pepper drizzled with lemon olive oil. Italian tuna, hard-boiled egg, tomato slices, pieces of fingerling potatoes and Kalamata olives combined become a classic Mediterranean salad Niçoise. Adding a slice of Indian Naan flatbread brushed lightly with olive oil and warmed at 325 degrees for 10 minutes makes the meal something very special indeed.

Wednesday, snow blanketed Missouri and closed schools across the region. But in Kansas City, Chiefs fans lined a grand parade route in 26-degree temperatures to celebrate their team’s first national football championship since Nixon was president. In sports and politics alike, the pendulum of history traverses wide extremes.

This February, there is much to be done to correct our divide as a nation. Become informed. Read broadly. Reflect on the good, the bad, and the ugly in our country’s past and present. Register to vote and help get out the vote in November. On February 17, find ways to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day. Feed your soul and spirit daily. Once fortified, engage in civil dialogue, take a stand, and find ways to affect positive change.

It's up to all of us. Onward and forward we must go.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.