Twenty-one Moberly Fire Department employees underwent a two-day ice rescue program early this week that culminated several hours of intense training Tuesday in the icy waters of the pond at Lion’s Beuth Park.

The training was conducted to train personnel on ice rescue equipment purchased for about $3,000 last year. The equipment includes two ice rescue suits and rescue boards, Fire Chief George Albert said.

There have not been any recorded instances of someone falling through ice in Moberly or Randolph County in recent memory, but it is a risk given the amount of ponds and lakes in the area, Albert said.

“In this area, if you look around, we have high potential,” Albert said. “The community has been very fortunate that nothing has ever happened. … But you’ve got a lot of ponds that kids or anybody could fall through. So I felt like we needed some stuff for a rescue.”

Department employees went through 16 hours of combined coursework and training Monday and Tuesday with Dive Rescue International. The course consisted of classroom, dry land, open water and ice training.

Firefighter William Fox said rescuers have to quickly assess the situation and decide how to react.

“With this kind of rescue, time is pretty imperative, because if someone is out on the ice for a long time, they go hypothermic and then they go unconscious,” he said. “Then it goes from an ice rescue to where you have to call in a dive team.”

Though fire departments typically train on thicker ice, the conditions Tuesday were more realistic for an actual ice rescue scenario, said Justin Fox, president of Dive Rescue International which taught the program. The ice they trained on was about an inch and half thick.

“The goal was to ensure that each of the participants were able to effect a self-self rescue, a reach rescue, a throw rescue and a go rescue under realistic ice conditions,” he said. “... Their training conditions are actually more challenging than most people train in. We have to play the hand we’re dealt, because this was the ice available, but it’s usually easier to train on thicker ice that will support the rescuers and then eventually work up to that level. They had a challenging day ahead of them.”

Albert, who has participated in ice rescue training with other fire departments, agreed that the training conditions were more challenging, but were likely more realistic.

“This was a good learning experience for me too,” Albert said. “This was ice that was breaking. Most of the time I’ve done ice rescue training, we’ve had four to six inches of ice and we actually had to cut a hole in it.”

Many of the rescuers noted that wearing the suits in the frigid water was warmer than standing on land. “It was actually warmer to be in the suits than to be standing and watching,” William Fox said. “By a lot, actually.”

A key point of the training was having rescuers learn to balance the risk of an ice rescue and which method they would need to use in a rescue scenario.

“It was great to see all the guys that got in and participated,” Albert said. “... I think they grabbed a lot of good information not only to do a rescue, but to understand the safety of the rescuers themselves.”

