Matthew P Lehmann age 43 of Lake Ozark was charged with Felony Domestic 1st with injury with a bond of $100,000.00. Lehmann later bonded on the charge.

On 01/23/20, deputies responded to Lake Regional Hospital reference a victim involved in a domestic dispute. During the investigation it was learned she sustained multiple injuries, some serious in nature. The suspect was later located by the domestic violence investigator in Lake Ozark and placed under arrest.

