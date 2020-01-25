It is with great sadness that I share with you that one of the stalwarts in the legal profession in Eastern Jackson County passed away early Wednesday morning.

I count it as a blessing that I was able to share 20 years as a partner of Mike Albano, one of the finest people I have ever known. Every lawyer should have the opportunity to practice with a man like Mike Albano. He will be missed by many.

I first became acquainted with Mike when I began as a law clerk working for the law firm that bore his name in January of 1979. I didn’t do work much with Mike because he practiced family law and there was not much need for legal research in that area of the law. I do remember an occasional wild goose chase when Mike would tell us that we needed to find a case he knew existed. Either he was mistaken, or I was not a very good researcher, but those of us who worked for Mike suspected that we were goose hunting on occasion.

Mike was highly respected as a family practice lawyer. In my years practicing with him, I never heard of a complaint by one of Mike’s clients. Mike’s clients loved him because he was a good listener and he cared deeply about his clients. He was passionate about his work and I am sure his opponents were often frustrated by him because of his belief that his clients were always right. Mike was well-respected by judges because Mike was fair, and he picked his battles wisely.

Family law is a very difficult area of legal practice. Often clients want to fight just because they can and because they don’t like each other very much. I only handled a couple of divorces early in my long career. The day that my client was fighting with her husband over custody of a wooden duck was the day I decided to change careers. I doubt Mike ever fought over wooden ducks because he had built a wonderful relationship with his clients and convinced them to pick their battles carefully.

Mike was not only respected in the Eastern Jackson County Bar Association, he had the respect of lawyers in the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association and the Missouri Bar Association. Mike was very active in bar associations and was willing to share his wisdom with younger lawyers. There are many lawyers now practicing today who have benefited from his wisdom.

Mike also was well-respected nationally and annually attended a meeting of the top divorce lawyers in the country. He was a fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and also belonged to a group called the “Dirty Thirty.” The group gathered in expensive hotels around the country to share stories and knowledge. Mike always came back from the “Dirty Thirty” meetings with stories and suggestions on what we should be doing to follow the lead of the premier family law lawyers in the country. The organization was started back in the mid-1980s and so many of the founders have passed away. Mike was proud of his membership in the “Dirty Thirty” and I can say that his partners were also proud of him, although we teased him on occasion.

Mike was a good story teller. He was also prone to a slight bit of exaggeration. We would sit around the conference room table or at a social gathering and we heard some of the same stories on more than one occasion. I can hear my former partner, Bob Martin, who passed away a few years ago, telling Mike with his southern drawl that no one would believe his story. The stories were always amusing.

It was a standing joke around the office after Mike shared the news that I-435 was now open to the airport even after the route to the airport had been open for quite some time. Years later, we always joked about it, but Mike was just trying to let us know that there was a better way to get to the airport, and that he knew it before we did.

Mike was very generous with his resources and his knowledge. He was proud of his alma mater, UMKC. He attended college and law school at UMKC and was very active in the alumni association and the law foundation. Mike came to UMKC from New York where he grew up. After graduation from law school, Mike decided to stay in Kansas City and raise a family here. Those of us who were fortunate enough to practice law with him are glad he did stay here after graduation.

The alumni club of Welch, Martin, Albano & Manners is a large club. The father of my current partner, Gene Graham Jr., practiced with him for a while. Gene and I have been able to share Mike Albano stories through the years, even though Gene was a teenager when his father and Mike practiced together.

I left Mike Albano’s firm 19 years ago and did not have much contact with him because we practiced in different areas of the law. I can’t remember ever having a disagreement with him. He was very good at building consensus among his partners and was always a moderating influence at partnership meetings.

Mike loved his family and was very proud of his two daughters, especially the one who followed him in the legal profession. Mike and his wife always sent a Christmas letter to friends and former partners and we always enjoyed hearing about his family and his life. Those of us who knew Mike are greatly saddened by his passing. He was unique in many respects which is why we all loved him so much.

