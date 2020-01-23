A Rush Hill resident who reportedly attempted to discard one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, pills containing heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $405 in cash during a pursuit was arrested Tuesday by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.

Billy Ray Rodenbaugh, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with evidence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to properly license a motor vehicle.

Deputies observed a traffic violation and attempted to conduct a stop in the 1700 block of East Liberty Street in Mexico, according to a news release. The driver was identified as Rodenbaugh and a short vehicle pursuit occurred.

Rodenbaugh's vehicle reportedly struck a dirt pile at the dead end of Oross Road in Vandiver Village. He then fled on foot and allegedly tried to get rid of the drugs and cash, according to a news release.

Rodenbaugh was on parole from a 2018 drug trafficking and distribution conviction. He also has an active felony possession case from September 2019, according to court documents. A motion for discovery was filed for that case Jan. 7 and was continued to Thursday.