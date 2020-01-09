After submitting a list of my favorite records to enter 2019’s atmosphere, I started playing a game of catch-up. I spent time with music already on my mental “to-do” list, or which caught my attention in the description on someone else’s tally. And, as it typically goes, I encountered some albums I shouldn’t have waited to embrace.

Here are a few early picks for my overlooked albums of 2019:

Madison Cunningham, “Who Are You Now” (UMG) Both polished and particular, the California artist comes across like a Joni Mitchell for the indie-rock generation. Cunningham’s melodies find reward in the risks they take, and her arrangements are both groovy and gritty.

Jeremy Ivey, “The Dream and the Dreamer” (ANTI- ) A cohort of Roots N Blues festival favorite Margo Price, the Nashville-based artist delivered his first solo joint, a seriously smart blend of Americana and power-pop. While dour and dry in part, there’s a sort of silver lining to Ivey’s songcraft, allowing his sad songs to linger even after the heartbreak fades away. Listeners who let go of Ryan Adams after recent allegations of emotional and sexual misconduct might find a new favorite artist here.

Vetiver, “Up on High” (Mama Bird) Singer-songwriter Andy Cabic creates folk songs that both fulfill and exceed the expectations attached to that form. Spare yet intricate, melancholy yet hopeful, Cabic plays a set of beautiful contradictions that leave listeners feeling that life is hard and good.

Jamila Woods, “LEGACY! LEGACY!” (Jagjaguwar) Lush and immediate, Woods’ latest pays homage to trailblazing black artists such as James Baldwin, Eartha Kitt, Miles Davis and Sun Ra. Woods teams with the like of Saba and Nico Segal to realize these portraits which aren’t quite jazz, hip-hop or soul music but occupy an exquisite, adventurous space between and beyond genres.

