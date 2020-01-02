The Blue Springs North branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is closed until March for construction.

However, many January events have been planned by the Blue Springs South branch, 2220 S. Missouri 7. For further information or to register for events, call 816-229-3571 or go to mymcpl.org/events. Unless otherwise stated, registration for events is required.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.

Adulting 101, Buying a Car: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Buying a car can be frustrating and confusing. Learn about some of the online resources available to help with the process.

Basic Yoga: 7 p.m. Jan 15, 22 and 29. This restorative yoga class will teach basic poses and relaxation techniques. All levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat and/or towel.

Book Group: 1 p.m. Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Jan 14, and 7:30 p.m. Jan 2. Enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next.

Decluttering: 2 p.m. Jan. 31. Is your stuff stressing you out? Join design consultant Lisa Holiman as she shares a methodology to pack up, donate, and throw away the things that are getting in your way and complicating your life.

Google Suite Overview: 7 p.m. Jan. 9. Discover popular Google Apps you can access for free on your computer.

That’s Craftastic: 2 p.m. Jan. 10. Get your creativity flowing and be a part of this fun-filled event. Each time, we will create a different project

The Sauce that Heals: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Discover the healthful herbs and spices that benefit the cardiovascular, respiratory, and immune systems, and learn how to incorporate them into sauces, toppings, and desserts.

KC Magic Man: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. Be prepared to be amazed by magical feats using cards, coins, cups, and more. Ages 3 and up.

Kid Lit: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15. History, theater, literature, and more. Ages 6 and up.

Play and Learn Time: 10 a.m. Jan 10 and 24. Designed to strengthen early literacy skills. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up. No registration required.

Storytime for Families: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Designed for families of all ages. All ages.

Storytime for Preschoolers: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Explore the first steps toward reading readiness for your preschooler. Designed for preschoolers between 3 and 5 years old and their caregivers.

Storytime for Toddlers: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. An interactive environment with your toddlers that will encourage those next steps into early literacy. Designed for toddlers between 18 and 36 months old and one-on-one caregivers.

WeDo LEGO Robotics, Drumming Monkey: 2 p.m. Jan. 4. Build a musical monkey, and program him to drum to your beat. Kids will work in pairs to make this simple robot. Ages 8 and up.

Winter Break Art Studio: 2 p.m. Jan. 3. The library will have glitter, stickers, colored pencils, markers, and other art supplies that kids of all ages can use to make their next masterpiece. All ages.

Winter Theater: 2 p.m. Jan 26. Gather at the Library as we get out of the cold to make sleds and watch Small Foot. Ages 3 and up.

Zoo to You: 11 a.m. Jan 18. Kansas City Zoo staff and docents will provide touchable artifacts and three or four animals. Ages 3 and up.

Free full-length, diagnostic practice ACT test: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25. MCPL and the Sylvan Learning Center are working together to give you a chance to take a free practice ACT Test. You will need to bring a #2 pencil, a calculator, a watch, and a valid email address for the results to be sent to you. You may want to bring a snack and drink for the break. This is a full version of the ACT and will last about four hours. The test will begin right at the start time, so arrive 30 minutes early. No late arrivals will be allowed to participate after the test begins.

Teen Lit: 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Read it. Love it. Share it. Experience a book like never before.

Teen STEAM: 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and 27. Unleash your imagination and prepare for your future.

Comedy Hypnosis Show: 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Join comedy hypnotist Terry Da Volt as he entertains the audience with hilarious “hypnotic daydreams” during this high-energy show.