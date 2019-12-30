Rosa Annie Slaughter, 84, Neosho, MO entered into rest December 28, 2019. She was born March 31, 1935 in Belle Plaine, KS to Willie and Josie (LeGrand) Michael. Rosa was a homemaker and loved to fish and quilt. She was a member of theMonarch Baptist Church. She married Carson LeeRoyDivine, Sr. on September 15, 1950; he passed away July 6, 1966. She later married Norman Slaughter and he passed away on November 20, 1975. Her longtime companion, Lewis Sherrill passed away in 1998. Rosa is survived by six children: Retha Gilmore and husband, Greg of Monett, MO; Mary Black and husband, Tony of Neosho, MO; Danny Divine and wife, Donna of Goodman, MO; Bill Divine of Anderson, MO; LeeRoyDivine and wife, Gloria of Goodman, MO; and Donna Grotjohn and husband, Richard of Neosho, MO. She is also survived by one sister, June Eberhard and husband, Walter of Inman, KS; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to her two husbands and her companion, Rosa was preceded in death by one son, Paul DeWayne Divine; one grandchild; four great grandchildren; one son-in-law, Gary Weems; six sisters; and two brothers.

Visitation was from 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO. Funeral services wer held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Clark Chapel of Memories, Neosho, MO, with Rev. Melvin Stapp officiating. Interment will follow at Howard Cemetery, Goodman, MO. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Contributions to honor Rosa may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

