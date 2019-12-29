Two men and a woman were arrested Saturday evening after Boone County Sheriff’s deputies, aided by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fulton Police Department, chased them from eastern Boone County almost to Fulton.

The chase began as deputies were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle by three people on Purdy Lane in eastern Boone County, a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department stated. The truck’s owner reported about 5 p.m. that he was approached by three people who assaulted him, demanded his keys and cell phone and threatened him with a handgun.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and pursued it into Callaway County, where the truck was stopped in the 4800 block of Route F just west of Fulton.

The three suspects, who were all being held Sunday morning at the Boone County Jail, are John Garett, 26, of Fulton, being held on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest for a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution for a felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; William Templeton, 31, of Fulton, held on suspicion of first-degree robbery; and Tracey Martin, 20, held on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

No bond had been set as of Sunday morning.